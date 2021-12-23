Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824,242 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 2.1% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,288,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 92,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 86,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 143,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $79.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.17. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

