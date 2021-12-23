Raymond James & Associates Acquires 228,135 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,146,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,135 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $235,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $43,872,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $21,750,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,208,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,844 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,644,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $82.83 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $83.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.01.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.