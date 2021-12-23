Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. 954,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,424. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $331.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 768,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $5,507,786.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,796,997 shares of company stock worth $13,849,893. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

