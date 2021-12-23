Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Quotient stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Quotient has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Khoury Mohammad El bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Quotient by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

