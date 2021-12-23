Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Gap Down to $166.24

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $166.24, but opened at $156.36. Quidel shares last traded at $141.91, with a volume of 43,604 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.29. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of -0.24.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Quidel in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Quidel by 58.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

