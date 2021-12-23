Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Shares Down 2.7%

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $166.55 and last traded at $166.81. Approximately 39,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,232,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.49.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.84 and a 200 day moving average of $145.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

