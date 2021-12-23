Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Down 2% Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $17.22 million and $41,164.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,848.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.55 or 0.08091377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.37 or 0.00322155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.97 or 0.00906814 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00011007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00073882 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.29 or 0.00424353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.97 or 0.00255823 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,576,283 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

