Quantum FinTech Acquisition (NYSE:QFTA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.86. 32,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 105,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Crestline Management LP raised its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 5.9% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 54,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $768,000. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

