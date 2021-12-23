Quant (QNT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $31.74 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Quant coin can now be bought for $190.11 or 0.00382108 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $2.30 billion and $31.74 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quant

QNT is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

