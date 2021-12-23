Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Jason Lippert Purchases 5,000 Shares

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Jason Lippert bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.25. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $791.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.