Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post $108.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Qualys reported sales of $94.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $409.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.70 million to $410.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $464.66 million, with estimates ranging from $454.70 million to $470.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $32,156,327.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,088,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 589,554 shares of company stock worth $72,017,461. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth $679,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Qualys by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Qualys by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 27,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $138.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,360. Qualys has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.55.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

