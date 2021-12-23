Qtum One Day Volume Reaches $139.66 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $9.51 or 0.00019604 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $940.58 million and approximately $139.66 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 89.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 98,937,020 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

