QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.57

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.57 and traded as low as $35.88. QNB shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $127.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57.

Get QNB alerts:

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. QNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

About QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.