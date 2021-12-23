Qcash Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $68.90 million and $86.58 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00056218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.45 or 0.08075684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,560.43 or 0.99571719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00073256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00049975 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

