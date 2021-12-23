Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Exco Technologies Limited Lifted by Analyst (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exco Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $15.25 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

TSE XTC opened at C$9.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Exco Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$8.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$378.17 million and a PE ratio of 9.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

