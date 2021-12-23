Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

AQUA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

