Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $369.34

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday. The company traded as high as $369.34 and last traded at $366.58, with a volume of 1348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $365.97.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.54.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.70. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

