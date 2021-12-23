Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Acquires $48,478.83 in Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 7,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $48,478.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 703 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562.47.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,118 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $63,643.64.

On Thursday, November 4th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 6,557 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,620.50.

TARA stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 110,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 75,530 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 125.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 64,473 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $100,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

