ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $16.95

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.95, but opened at $16.02. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 664,230 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,924,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,596,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,046,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,595,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.