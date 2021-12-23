ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,421 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter worth approximately $37,562,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth $355,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $711,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 310.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 14.5% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $142.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.13. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $86.91 and a fifty-two week high of $145.40.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.