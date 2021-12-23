ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up to $47.31

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.31, but opened at $49.86. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $48.95, with a volume of 1,178 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,558,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

