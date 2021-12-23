ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 264,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 900,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $95.99 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.91.

