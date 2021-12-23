Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) vs. Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Financial Contrast

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) and Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of Procore Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Foresight Autonomous shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Procore Technologies and Foresight Autonomous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procore Technologies -50.62% -51.13% -18.56% Foresight Autonomous N/A -28.87% -26.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Procore Technologies and Foresight Autonomous, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procore Technologies 0 2 9 0 2.82 Foresight Autonomous 0 0 2 0 3.00

Procore Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $108.57, indicating a potential upside of 34.24%. Foresight Autonomous has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 413.51%. Given Foresight Autonomous’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Foresight Autonomous is more favorable than Procore Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Procore Technologies and Foresight Autonomous’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procore Technologies $400.29 million 26.67 -$96.17 million N/A N/A Foresight Autonomous N/A N/A -$15.38 million N/A N/A

Foresight Autonomous has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Procore Technologies.

Summary

Foresight Autonomous beats Procore Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects. It offers products, such as Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office; Resource Management that helps customers track labor productivity and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitate untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. The company serves customers, including owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. It primarily sells subscriptions to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

