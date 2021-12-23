Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.64 and last traded at $26.64. Approximately 50 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 253,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 23.21, a current ratio of 23.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $382,000. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procept BioRobotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

