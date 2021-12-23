Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIT. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $83.57 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $54.88 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.29.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

