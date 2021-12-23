Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Retractable Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 135,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 83.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 67,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $245.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.78.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter.

Retractable Technologies Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

