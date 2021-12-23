Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,000. Bath & Body Works comprises about 1.4% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $4,523,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $2,321,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $2,564,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $1,925,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $1,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $69.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.60. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

