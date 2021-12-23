Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF comprises about 0.8% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 306,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 153,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 56,202 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PREF opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $98.13 and a 1 year high of $101.54.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.