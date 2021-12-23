Primecoin Price Up 194.9% Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and $375,820.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 194.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 2,632.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,937,438 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

