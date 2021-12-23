Primecoin Price Reaches $0.0682 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 69.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Primecoin has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $2.66 million and $548.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0682 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 2,632.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1,213,265,171.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,947,897 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

