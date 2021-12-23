Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,604 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.49% of Pretium Resources worth $27,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,534,000 after purchasing an additional 793,567 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 45.3% during the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 231,409 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 11.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,319 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 198.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 103,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 39.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 112,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PVG. CIBC raised their target price on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

PVG opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

