PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088,315 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 4.80% of PRA Group worth $94,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in PRA Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Get PRA Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,324. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.32. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.