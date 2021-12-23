Poseidon Network Price Hits $0.0135 on Major Exchanges (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Poseidon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $29.70 million and $106,579.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Poseidon Network alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002589 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00073719 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

QQQ is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poseidon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poseidon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.