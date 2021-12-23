Portion (PRT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,556.00

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Portion has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $11,556.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Portion alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.81 or 0.00210050 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,900,932 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.