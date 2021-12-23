Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRCH. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

PRCH stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $73,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,647 shares of company stock worth $3,518,910. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

