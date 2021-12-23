PolypuX Price Down 30.9% Over Last 7 Days (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, PolypuX has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $19,007.98 and $3,185.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00057127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.73 or 0.08040970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,971.52 or 0.99344018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00073728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00053636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007310 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

