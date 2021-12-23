Polis (POLIS) Reaches Market Cap of $5.12 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Polis has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $12,108.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

