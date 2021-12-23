Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

PLYM opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -88.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

