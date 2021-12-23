Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13,070.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 14.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.58. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

