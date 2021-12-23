PIXEL Achieves Market Cap of $1.56 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $23,391.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,966.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.77 or 0.00894241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.97 or 0.00251085 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00024590 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003164 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

