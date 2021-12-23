PIVX (PIVX) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, PIVX has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $36.43 million and approximately $699,807.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000727 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007582 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 67,898,292 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.