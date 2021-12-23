Piper Sandler Upgrades Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Overweight

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.72.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,383,000 after acquiring an additional 192,794 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,997,000 after buying an additional 1,076,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after buying an additional 344,422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,361,000 after buying an additional 437,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after buying an additional 188,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

