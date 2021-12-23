Piper Sandler Comments on Wingstop Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.72.

Wingstop stock opened at $170.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.24, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.09. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

