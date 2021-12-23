Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,951 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 0.9% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $36,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.19.

Shares of PXD opened at $181.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.03 and a 200 day moving average of $166.45. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

