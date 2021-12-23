PIN (PIN) Trading Down 36.5% Over Last Week

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00057302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.78 or 0.08040176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,837.30 or 0.99990810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00073962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00053134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007318 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

