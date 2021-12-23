PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $101.52

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $101.52 and last traded at $101.61, with a volume of 12703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.58.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MINT. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,881.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 67,562 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 32.5% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $25,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

