Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.38.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Phreesia stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.53. 11,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,804. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.29.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $386,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

