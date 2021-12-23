Phoenixcoin Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $119.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,123.63 or 0.99646411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00055422 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.85 or 0.00282010 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.28 or 0.00463765 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00152206 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010030 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001861 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,445,362 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.