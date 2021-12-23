Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$198,000.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 22,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,414,350.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 2,850 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.60 per share, with a total value of C$24,510.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$666,670.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00.

TSE:PEY opened at C$9.56 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.35.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.7599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEY. CIBC raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.05.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

