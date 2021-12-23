PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.38

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $4.10. PetVivo shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 715,033 shares.

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on PetVivo in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $38.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.57.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). PetVivo had a negative net margin of 19,720.00% and a negative return on equity of 188.55%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETV. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetVivo in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetVivo in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of PetVivo in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetVivo in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PetVivo in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

